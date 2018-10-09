Image copyright Betty Longbottom / Geograph Image caption The former Sowerby Bridge police station will be converted into 30 bedrooms and bedsits.

More than 200 objections have been made after plans were revealed to convert a former police station used in TV drama Happy Valley into accommodation.

A developer wants to build 28 bedrooms and two bedsits in the disused Sowerby Bridge police station, in West Yorkshire.

It was used as the fictional base for Sgt Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, in the Bafta award winning BBC series.

A decision will be made next week.

Objectors claim the building is unsuitable as it is too small and raise issues about crime, parking, the character of the building, increase in traffic and potential noise pollution, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image caption The former police station was used in Happy Valley starring Sarah Lancashire

Officers at Calderdale Council have recommended permitting the development and said the majority of objections were in response to the original description of the development as a hostel, which has now been "amended".

The application will be considered by the council's planning committee next week.