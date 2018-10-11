Image copyright Facebook Image caption Karen White must serve a minimum of nine years for rape, sexual assault and wounding

A transgender prisoner who sexually assaulted two inmates at a women's jail and had previously raped two other women has been sentenced to life.

Karen White attacked two women in 2017 while on remand at the HMP New Hall, in Wakefield, for other offences.

White, 52, who identifies as a woman and is transitioning, was described as a "predator" who was a danger to women and children, Leeds Crown Court heard.

She must serve a minimum of nine years for rape, sexual assault and wounding.

The court heard White, who was born male, used her "transgender persona" to put herself in contact with vulnerable women.

Image copyright Humphrey Bolton Image caption Karen White admitted two counts of sexual touching at New Hall Prison, Wakefield

Passing sentence, Judge Christopher Batty said: "You are a predator and highly manipulative and in my view you are a danger.

"You represent a significant risk of serious harm to children, to women and to the general public."

White was on remand at HMP New Hall for other offences when she attacked the two women between September and October last year.

The court heard she has previous convictions for indecent assault, indecent exposure and gross indecency involving children, violence and dishonesty.