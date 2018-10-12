Image caption The 83-year-old was convicted of rape and misconduct in a public office following a three-day trial

A former police officer who raped a woman after she was unable to pay a fine has been jailed nearly 40 years after the offence.

David Lomax, 83, was serving with West Yorkshire Police when he visited the woman at her home in Leeds in 1978 over the non-payment of a fine.

Leeds Crown Court heard he took her upstairs and raped her when it became clear she did not have the funds.

Lomax, from Hampshire, was jailed for four years and nine months.

The jury found Lomax, of Esher Grove in Waterlooville, guilty by majority verdicts of single counts of rape and misconduct in a public office.

During his trial, the court heard Lomax visited the woman in Seacroft and was alleged to have told her, "well we could solve this" after learning of her inability to pay.

Prosecutor Sophie Drake said he led the woman into a bedroom and raped her against the wall before leaving.

"She did not want sex but she was in effect blackmailed in to it," she added.

'Forty years suffering'

The jury heard the woman reported it to police and DNA evidence was taken from a towel, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him at the time.

Sentencing Lomax, Judge Robin Mairs said: "You threatened her with custody and her daughter being taken into care, and offered an escape route.

"That escape route was to satisfy your sexual needs."

The judge added: "You probably thought that you had got away with it, while your victim has spent 40 years suffering as a result of what you have done."

The hearing heard the length of sentence was impacted by Lomax's age and the vulnerability of his health.

Following sentencing, West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams said: "Lomax enjoyed a position of trust in society but he broke that trust in a horrific way.

"When the offence occurred he was investigated and interviewed. Unfortunately they did not have the scientific advances that we have today."