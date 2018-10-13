Leeds & West Yorkshire

Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Leeds

  • 13 October 2018
Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on Black Bull Street

A man has been run over and killed while crossing a road in Leeds.

A black BMW hit the pedestrian on Black Bull Street, in the city centre, at about 21:40 BST on Friday.

The 33-year-old man died at the scene, said West Yorkshire Police. The force is appealing for witnesses.

The car driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and remains in custody.

