Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Leeds
- 13 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been run over and killed while crossing a road in Leeds.
A black BMW hit the pedestrian on Black Bull Street, in the city centre, at about 21:40 BST on Friday.
The 33-year-old man died at the scene, said West Yorkshire Police. The force is appealing for witnesses.
The car driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and remains in custody.