Second man charged over Bradford 'car attack'

  • 20 October 2018
Kia Sedona Image copyright West Yorkshire Police
Image caption The incident involved a silver Kia, with a registration plate beginning NX04

A second suspect has been charged with murder after a man was hit by a car and assaulted.

Amriz Iqbal, 40, from Wetherby, died in what police describe as a "targeted attack" on 3 October in Sandford Road, Bradford. A second man suffered minor injuries.

Mohammed Nisar Khan, 40, of Holme Lane, also faces a charge of attempted murder.

Tony Grant, 38, of Queen's Road, has pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

A 36-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has been released on bail.

A 32-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail and a 31-year-old male arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

