Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was riding with two other boys on Bullerthorpe Lane when they crashed into a van, which was believed to have been overtaking a car

A 14-year-old cyclist has died in a crash with a van in Leeds.

He was with two 15-year-old boys riding their bikes on Bullerthorpe Lane when all three crashed with the van shortly after 19:00 BST on Monday, police said.

They were taken to hospital where the 14-year-old later died. One of the boys suffered serious injuries and remains in a stable condition, while the other was treated for minor injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers said they believed the white Mercedes Sprinter dropside van was overtaking a white Volkswagen Polo, and had crashed into the car at the same time as the collision with the cyclists.

The van was driving in the opposite direction to the boys, who were riding towards Woodlesford.

The driver of the van, a 28-year-old man from Castleford, is in custody, police said.

West Yorkshire Police appealed for any witnesses to come forward and said it was keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident.