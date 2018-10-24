Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leeds United player Mallik Wilks (left) is currently on loan to League One side Doncaster Rovers

Leeds United footballer Mallik Wilks has denied assault and a public order offence linked to a disturbance during carnival celebrations.

The 19-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with two offences alleged to have taken place' at Leeds West Indian Carnival in 2017.

The charges relate to an attack on Chapeltown Road on 28 August.

Mr Wilks, who is currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers, will appear at Leeds Crown Court on 21 November.

The striker made his debut for Leeds United in January 2017 before being loaned out to Doncaster Rovers in the summer transfer window.

He has scored five goals for the League One side this season.