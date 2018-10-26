Image copyright Google Image caption Six people have been arrested in the investigation

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

The 35-year-old man was hit by an Audi car that failed to stop on Gipton Wood Road, Leeds, at about 18:00 BST on 15 October, West Yorkshire Police said.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and has since died from his injuries, the force said.

Six people have been arrested in the investigation and released pending further investigation.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Two women, 46 and 24, and two men, 46 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A man, 19, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.