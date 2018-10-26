Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Killer Taylor was given a whole life jail term for the historical sex attacks

A man who killed a 16-year-old girl in 2000 has been jailed for the rest of his life after he admitted other historical sex attacks.

John Taylor, 62, killed Leanne Tiernan, from Leeds, after she disappeared on a shopping trip to the city centre. Her body was found the following year.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2002 for her kidnap and murder.

On Friday afternoon, he was given a whole life term for 16 offences against five victims between 1977 and 1996.

The assaults, including an indecent assault on a seven-year-old girl, came to light as a result of advances in DNA sciences.

'Perverted cravings'

Leanne's body was found by a man walking his dog at a beauty spot in woods north of Otley, about 16 miles from her house in Bramley.

Taylor had strangled her to satisfy his "perverted cravings", the judge said in 2002.

He was given two further life sentences in 2003 after admitting the rape of two women in the 1980s.

A whole life term means there is no chance of parole or conditional release during the prisoner's lifetime.

Leeds Crown Court heard Taylor had since admitted attacking a woman and a child.

In each case the adult female victim was threatened with a knife before being sexually attacked.

One of the women had her nose broken and was stabbed twice before being raped.

'Horrific ordeal'

He also kidnapped a seven-year-old girl and committed three indecent assaults on her.

Det Supt Jim Dunkerley said: "Hopefully today's sentences bring a degree of comfort to his victims who have been through a horrific ordeal.

"I do though want to pay tribute to them for bravely coming forward and telling police what happened to them.

"Even if you were the victim of a serious crime decades ago we will do all we can to bring the offender or offenders to justice."