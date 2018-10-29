Image caption A 17-year-old died after being stabbed in East Park Road, Ovenden, West Yorkshire Police said

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death has been named by police.

Jamie Brown died after he was attacked on East Park Road, in the Ovenden area of Halifax, on Saturday night, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers were called to the scene at about 21:30 BST, where they found two other males with stab wounds. They were said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Six teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 14-year-old boy and two 16-year-olds were held overnight.

Three others, all aged 17, remain in custody after they were detained on Saturday night.