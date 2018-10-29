Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Ashley King was sentenced to life with a minimum of 17 years in prison at Leeds Crown Court

A man who stabbed and killed a 25-year-old man following a "long-standing dispute" has been jailed for life.

Gareth Atkinson suffered a single stab wound to the neck in the hallway of a block of flats on Bentley Street, Huddersfield, on 8 May.

Ashley King, 29, and Mr Atkinson were love rivals and were both connected with two women, the Huddersfield Examiner reported.

King was sentenced to serve a minimum of 17 years in prison.

Sentencing took place at Leeds Crown court earlier.

Mr Atkinson passed away despite emergency medical treatment, with King fleeing the scene and West Yorkshire Police said he hid at a house until 10 May, when he was arrested and was taken into custody.

A statement from Mr Atkinson's family said their lives had "dramatically changed".

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Gareth Atkinson, 25, received treatment, but died at the scene where he was stabbed

"The loss of Gaz is forever, that is our sentence and there isn't a day that passes that we don't miss and long for his company," they said.

"Our hope is that now the case has concluded and justice has been done that we can now grieve privately and Gaz can rest in peace and we can all try and move on as a family."

Det Ch Insp Ian Scott, who led the investigation, said: "The violence King displayed towards Gareth is appalling, both verbally through social media and his despicable actions on 8 May."