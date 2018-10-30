Image caption Mohammed Ghani had his sentence increased at the Court of Appeal after it was referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme

An imam who sexually assaulted a girl over a period of seven years at her home has had his jail term increased.

Mohammed Ghani, who had been a respected figure in West Yorkshire, had been jailed in August for two years, by a judge at Leeds Crown Court.

But the term was increased to five years earlier after the case was referred to the Court of Appeal.

Ghani, 65 and from Wakefield, abused the girl during "professional visits" to her home between 1997 and 2006.

This resulted in lasting emotional repercussions for the victim, who was aged under 14 at the time, the court was told.

Ghani's case was referred to the appeal court by Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP, under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Buckland said: "Ghani abused his position of authority and subjected a vulnerable child to a campaign of sexual assaults.

"I hope the decision brings the victim and their family some comfort."