A wreath laid in tribute to a police sergeant murdered 34 hears ago has been apparently damaged by vandals.

Sgt John Speed was shot dead in Leeds city centre in 1984 after going to the aid of a colleague who was checking on two men acting suspiciously.

West Yorkshire Police said a wreath laid at a memorial to the officer on Kirkgate last week had been apparently targeted.

Police they would be "appalled" if it had been a deliberate act.

Ch Supt Steve Cotter, who attended last week's wreath laying ceremony, said: "Sergeant John Speed was murdered in the line of duty and each year we continue the important tradition of remembering our fallen colleague.

"We are looking into what has happened and if someone has done that as a deliberate act of vandalism and disrespect then I and my colleagues in West Yorkshire Police and the wider policing family are truly appalled."

In 2010, the memorial stone was defaced after vandals painted it with a swastika.