Man, 70, missing on Haworth moorland
- 6 November 2018
A 70-year-old man has gone missing after "losing his way" on a walk on moorland in Yorkshire.
Stephen Wright contacted his wife on Monday at 17:42 GMT to say he had got lost while walking from Stanbury in Haworth.
Police teams have spent the night searching the area for him and say they are concerned for his safety.
He is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with white hair and white beard.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Haworth Moors area on Monday afternoon.