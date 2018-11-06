Image copyright Dan Urben Image caption Previous plans for a visitor centre and glass lift were rejected in 2017

The Humber Bridge could become the UK's first musical road under plans to turn it into a tourist destination, bosses claim.

Car-activated rumble strips - which play a tune when driven over - could be installed on the crossing by 2022.

Other proposed additions include a cradle ride below and a "thrilling ride over the suspension cables".

Previous plans for a visitor centre and glass lift at the bridge were rejected by councillors in 2016.

Musical rumble strips could be installed alongside "melodic balustrades" for pedestrians and cyclists, according to the plans.

The 12-year, £30m plan also includes tours to the top of the north tower, opening the north anchorage to the public, virtual reality tours and an LED lighting scheme for the bridge.

The scheme is forecast to generate up to £29m during the development, it said.

Dr Kevin Moore, from the board, said: "It is not coming from the toll payers, I absolutely guarantee that.

"The money is from external investors plus a return on the attractions that we bring in, there will be charges for them."

Councillor David Watson, chair of the board, said the plan "outlined a fantastic visitor experience" including educational aspects to inspire new engineers.

He said the plan had many different ideas and attractions but only those able to pay for themselves would be taken forward.

Image caption The bridge, near Hull, crosses the Humber estuary

The bridge, about 6 miles (10km) west of Hull city centre, runs between Hessle and Barton-upon-Humber over its 1.4-mile (2.2 km) length.

Wider development could take in the nearby country park and both foreshores, said organisers.