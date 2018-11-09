Image copyright PA Image caption Anthony Bull had pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A judge who jailed a delivery driver has changed his mind and suspended the sentence.

Anthony Bull, of Bingley, West Yorkshire spent three days in jail after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC then decided to give Bull a 12-month suspended prison sentence and banned him from driving for two years.

Bull was brought back to Bradford Crown Court and allowed to go free.

The judge admitted he had been "deeply troubled" by the case.

Bull, 62, of Hollings Court, had crashed into a woman's car as he tried to overtake an HGV on the A65 near Hellifield, North Yorkshire, last November.

Judge Durham Hall indicated it was only the second time he had reviewed his own sentence in a case.

"I thought it right to do so in this case," he said.

Bull had made a "bad error of judgement" in overtaking the HGV but there was no evidence of excessive speed, alcohol or use of a mobile phone, the judge said.

"You have shown nothing but remorse," he told Bull.

The judge replaced his original sentence with 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered Bull to do 200 hours unpaid community work.