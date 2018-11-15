Image copyright PA Image caption Charles Bronson was first jailed for armed robbery in 1974, and to date has served more than 40 years in jail

Notorious inmate Charles Bronson has been cleared of attempting to attack a prison governor.

Bronson, 66, had been accused of attacking Mark Docherty and threatening to gouge his eyes out at HMP Wakefield.

He told Leeds Crown Court he had meant to give the governor a "gentle bear hug" but tripped and fell.

Bronson did a celebratory jig as jurors found him not guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm. He called British justice "the best in the world".

After the verdict, judge Tom Bayliss QC said to Bronson, who has changed his named to Charles Salvador: "You seem pleased with that, Mr Salvador."

Appearing on video link from HMP Frankland, Bronson, who is currently serving a life term for robbery and kidnap, smiled and replied: "British justice, best in the world. Thank you."

Image copyright PA/Elizabeth Cook Image caption Bronson represented himself at the Leeds Crown Court trial

Mr Docherty had told the court that Bronson, who represented himself, had attacked him at the start of a welfare meeting at the jail on 25 January before prison officers restrained the inmate.

Bronson admitted that he partly blamed the governor after he was told photographs of his prison wedding to Paula Williamson in November 2017 would not be allowed to leave the jail until his release.

But he denied attacking the governor and said he intended to whisper "where's my wife's photos" in what he described as a "wake-up call" to the prison chief to not mess with his family.

Jurors found Bronson not guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent after deliberating for just less than three hours.