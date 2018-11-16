Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The abuse is alleged to have taken place in Huddersfield over a seven year period

Twenty nine men and one woman are to go on trial accused of offences linked to the sexual exploitation of children in Huddersfield.

They are charged with a total of 78 offences, including rape, trafficking and sexual assault.

The charges relate to five women and are alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2012 when they were aged between 12 and 18.

The first of three trials will be at Leeds Crown Court on 9 September 2019.

The final trial is listed to take place in April 2020.

During the hearing at Leeds Crown Court, twenty-five of the defendants appeared before Judge Simon Phillips QC.

Read more stories from across Yorkshire

Eighteen of those were on bail, seven appeared from custody and a further five in custody did not appear but were represented.

Ten of the defendants cannot be named due to legal reasons.

Those who can be identified are:

Iftikar Ali, 37, of Holly Road, Huddersfield, charged with three counts of rape and one attempted rape

Umar Zaman, 30, of Bishop's Court, Huddersfield, charged with two counts of rape

Basharat Hussain, 31, of Huddersfield, charged with two counts of rape

Banaras Hussain 37, of Scarborough Road, Shipley, charged with rape

Mubasher Hussain, 35, of Lockwood Road, Huddersfield, charged with rape and sexual assault

Abdul Majid, 34, of Lightcliffe Road, Huddersfield, charged with two counts of rape

Gul Riaz, 42, of Balmoral Avenue, Huddersfield, charged with one count of rape

Fehreen Rafiq, 38, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield, charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence

Mohammed Sajjad, 31, of Moorbottom Road, Huddersfield, charged with five counts of rape and one count of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence

Usman Ali, 32, of Park Drive, Huddersfield, charged with two counts of rape

Mohammed Suhail Arif, 30, of New Hey Road, Huddersfield, charged with one count of rape

Amin Ali Choli, 36, of Seaton Street, Huddersfield, charged with two counts of rape

Mohammed Dogar, 35, of Central Avenue, Huddersfield, charged with two counts of trafficking

Banaris Hussain, 35, of William Street, Huddersfield, charged with one count of rape

Shaqeel Hussain, 35, of Spen Valley, Dewsbury, charged with rape and two counts of trafficking

Mohammed Waqas Anwar, 28, of Chapel Terrace, Huddersfield, charged with five counts of rape

Saqib Raheel, 32, of Upper High Street, Cradley Heath, West Midlands, charged with two counts of rape

Manzoor Akhtar, 29, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield, charged with trafficking and three counts of rape

Samuel Fikru, 30, of Camden, north London, charged with two counts of rape

Mohammed Akram, 41, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield, charged with two counts of trafficking and rape

The next appearance for the 10 defendants in the first trial will be at Leeds Crown Court on 5 April.