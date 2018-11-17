Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jamie Brown, 17, died after being stabbed in East Park Road, Ovenden, police said

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in Halifax.

Jamie Brown, also 17, died after he was attacked on East Park Road, in the Ovenden area of the town, on 27 October.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due before Bradford magistrates on Monday.

Five other people who were arrested in connection with the incident remained on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.