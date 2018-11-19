Jamie Brown death: Boy, 17, in court over Halifax stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Halifax.
Jamie Brown, also 17, died after being attacked on East Park Road in the Ovenden area of the town on 27 October.
A 17-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court earlier charged with his murder.
Five other youths arrested in connection with the stabbing remain on police bail.
The 17-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday.