Jamie Brown death: Boy, 17, in court over Halifax stabbing

  • 19 November 2018
Jamie Brown Image copyright West Yorkshire Police
Image caption Jamie Brown, 17, died after being stabbed in East Park Road, Ovenden, police said

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Halifax.

Jamie Brown, also 17, died after being attacked on East Park Road in the Ovenden area of the town on 27 October.

A 17-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court earlier charged with his murder.

Five other youths arrested in connection with the stabbing remain on police bail.

The 17-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday.

