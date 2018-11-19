Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jamie Brown, 17, died after being stabbed in East Park Road, Ovenden, police said

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Halifax.

Jamie Brown, also 17, died after being attacked on East Park Road in the Ovenden area of the town on 27 October.

A 17-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court earlier charged with his murder.

Five other youths arrested in connection with the stabbing remain on police bail.

The 17-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday.

