Image copyright Google Image caption Kyle Campbell and Kayleigh Siswick appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a death of a three-year-old boy.

Riley Siswick died at a house on Smiths Avenue in Marsh, Huddersfield, on 6 February 2016.

Kyle Campbell, 26, of Heys View, is charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child, and two counts of ABH against a five-year-old.

Kayleigh Siswick, 26, of Heys View, has also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

They appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court and are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.