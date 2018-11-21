Man charged with murdering three-year-old in Huddersfield
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a death of a three-year-old boy.
Riley Siswick died at a house on Smiths Avenue in Marsh, Huddersfield, on 6 February 2016.
Kyle Campbell, 26, of Heys View, is charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child, and two counts of ABH against a five-year-old.
Kayleigh Siswick, 26, of Heys View, has also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
They appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court and are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.