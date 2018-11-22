Image copyright Google Image caption A police car was involved in the crash in Roseville Road in Leeds

A woman has been hit by an unmarked armed response police car that crashed with other vehicles.

The 71-year-old was struck after the police car hit a parked car and another moving vehicle in Roseville Road, Leeds, on Wednesday.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening. Another pedestrian avoided being hurt.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police conduct.

The pedestrian who avoided the police car is being sought as a witness.

He is described as white, aged in his 40s or 50s wearing a brown fur deerstalker hat, a black jacket with grey piping on the sleeves, jeans and beige shoes.