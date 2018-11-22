Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The ten men handed gang injunctions earlier this year have been named for the first time

Ten men have been banned from wearing bandanas or being in a car with anyone other than their partner or child under a council's first gang injunction.

Kirklees Council has brought the injunction against the men who have been involved in "long-running feuds" across across the district.

It also bars them from appearing in pictures or videos referencing gangs, violence or drugs dealing.

West Yorkshire Police said it marks a "milestone in disrupting criminality".

The injunctions, first introduced in 2011, are the first of their kind to be imposed in the Kirklees area.

Interim orders were imposed in March but the men, aged 18 to 32, can only now be indentified after a court brought full orders against six of the men.

The six men subject to full injunctions are:

Troy Wallace, 22, of Harpe Inge, Huddersfield

Marshall Pascal-Edwards, 21, of Bradley Mills Road, Huddersfield

Kalen Hall, 23, of Brown Royd Avenue, Huddersfield

Jacey Collier, 20, Walpole Road, Huddersfield

Muhammed Ceesay, 20, Walpole Road, Huddersfield

Dale Donaldson, 25, of Alder Street, Huddersfield

The four men subject to interim injunctions are:

David Ngwenya, 23, of Ruskin Grove, Huddersfield

Nathan Harriott, 31, of School Crescent, Dewsbury

Byron Goodhall, 18, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor

Joel Pusey, 32, of Alandale Road, Huddersfield

The force said all the men had been involved in serious criminal offences including possessing firearms and other offensive weapons, drug dealing and violent robberies.

A further three men aged 18, 25 and 26, are also subject to interim injunctions, but cannot be named due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Ch Supt Julie Sykes said: "These men are some of the district's most prolific criminals and have incited fear and chaos on the streets of Huddersfield and surrounding areas.

"We are confident that in taking these extraordinary steps and by continuing to enforce these injunctions, that it will have a significant impact on violent crime and disorder."

The injunction also bans the men from certain locations and from having contact with 79 named individuals as well as requiring them to provide details of their mobile phones to police.

If they are found to have breached the terms of the order they can be arrested and may face jail if convicted.