Image caption Police carried out searches of the property

A man and a woman have been arrested following reports of gunshots in Huddersfield.

Armed police surrounded a business on Lockwood Road, and the main road was closed for several hours, following emergency calls at 10:45 GMT.

No-one was hurt and police said evidence of a firearm being discharged was yet to be confirmed.

Extra patrols are in place and witnesses are being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.

The two have been arrested in connection with the discharge of a firearm, the force added.