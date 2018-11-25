Man and woman arrested over Huddersfield 'gunshots'
- 25 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and a woman have been arrested following reports of gunshots in Huddersfield.
Armed police surrounded a business on Lockwood Road, and the main road was closed for several hours, following emergency calls at 10:45 GMT.
No-one was hurt and police said evidence of a firearm being discharged was yet to be confirmed.
Extra patrols are in place and witnesses are being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.
The two have been arrested in connection with the discharge of a firearm, the force added.