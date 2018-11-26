A man died when the car he was driving crashed into the back of a broken down tipper truck in Leeds.

The 46-year-old was driving a Skoda Yeti on Stanningley Bypass when the crash happened on Saturday night.

He collided with the DAF truck which had stopped on the carriageway after breaking down just before 19:00 GMT.

Police said the truck driver was not in the vehicle and was not hurt. The Bradford-bound carriageway was closed for several hours after the crash.

The West Yorkshire force would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision.