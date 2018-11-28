Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the video was filmed at Almondbury Community School

A "racially-aggravated assault" is being investigated by police after a video showing a boy being attacked was shared on social media.

The boy, 15, is shown being dragged to the floor by another boy before water is poured into his face.

The video was filmed in a lunch break at Huddersfield's Almondbury Community School on 25 October, police said.

The force is investigating "a report of a racially-aggravated assault" and a 16-year-old boy has been interviewed.

In the footage one boy approaches a smaller boy, who he grabs by the throat, pulls to the ground and then pours water in his face.

'Absolutely shocking'

The taller boy walks off and the other gets up and walks away on his own across a field.

Local MP Barry Sheerman tweeted the video was "absolutely shocking" and said he was supporting the boy's family.

Video of assault against one of my constituents absolutely shocking. Have been supporting the family since it was first brought to my attention. Understand from council that the school have taken strong action. Will be following up to ensure all available support is being given! — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) November 27, 2018

Supt Steve Dodds, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We are investigating a report of a racially-aggravated assault of a 15-year-old boy which occurred on playing fields at Almondbury Community School at about 1pm on October 25.

"A 16-year-old boy has been interviewed by voluntary attendance in connection with the incident and we are continuing to progress the investigation."

Kirklees Council said: "Neither us nor the school condone violence in any form and behaviour like this will not be tolerated."

An online fundraising page for the victim has so far raised more than £34,000.

No-one at the school, which was last year rated as requiring improvement by Ofsted, has so far been available for comment.