Abduction arrests as missing Manchester teen found in Leeds

  • 30 November 2018

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after a missing teenage girl was found in West Yorkshire.

The girl, who was reported missing in Manchester, was found in Leeds on 17 November.

Two men aged 23, a 22-year-old and a 27-year-old, have been bailed by police pending further enquiries.

Police said the girl is being supported by a team dealing with children at risk of criminal and sexual exploitation.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in the Burnage area of Manchester but was later released without charge.

