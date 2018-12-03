Image caption Mohsin Amin, Rexino Arapaj and David Butlin are on trial at Leeds Crown Court

A friend of a man who was shot dead by police near the M62 told a court he was unaware he was a drug dealer.

David Butlin, Mohsin Amin and Rexhino Arapaj were travelling in convoy with Yassar Yaqub in January 2017 when armed police shot Mr Yaqub near Huddersfield.

Mr Butlin, 39, of Holmfirth, said he taught Mr Yaqub boxing and said his friend sold high performance cars.

At Leeds Crown Court, the trio deny possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Mr Butlin also denies having an offensive weapon.

Jurors heard Mr Butlin, who coaches mixed martial arts and owns a bodybuilding supplement shop, met Mr Yaqub seven years earlier and they shared an interest in cars.

The court heard Mr Yaqub asked Mr Butlin if he would travel with him to meet a man known as 'Meggy' as he could help settle an unpaid car bill.

Mr Butlin told the jury he drove a VW Scirocco from Huddersfield to Bradford and waited outside an Indian restaurant while Mr Yaqub met with 'Meggy'.

On the return journey, the court heard Mr Butlin followed an Audi containing Mr Yaqub, with unmarked police cars bringing them to a stop at Ainley Top.

A firearms officer previously told the court the Audi driver, Moshin Amin, obeyed instructions but passenger Mr Yaqub had crouched down and as he brought his hands back up the officer was "under no doubt he was holding a handgun".

Mr Butlin said he was not aware of any firearm inside the Audi and initially thought Mr Yakub had been "Tasered".

"I asked a legal representative if Yassar was in Huddersfield police station as well, she told me that he had passed [away]," he told the court.

When asked if he knew Mr Yaqub was "involved in drug dealing", the father-of-five answered: "I did not, no".

The trial continues.