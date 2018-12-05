Image copyright Leeds City College Image caption Hossein Ahmadi arrived in the UK in 2016 after leaving Iran in 2015

A Kurdish teenager facing deportation from the UK has been given five years' leave to remain by the Home Office.

Hossein Ahmadi had said that because of his family's politics he feared he would be "executed or imprisoned" if he was forced to return to Iran.

In November the Home Office rejected his application for asylum and told him it was safe for him to return.

However, on Tuesday an appeals panel reversed that decision and said Mr Ahmadi could stay in the UK for now.

The Home Office has been asked for a comment on the case.

After the hearing Mr Ahmadi said: "I still can't believe it's true, but he (the judge) gave me five years leave to remain.

"It's feels like my first day of coming [back] to life, now I can go to sleep because I haven't slept really for two or three weeks now, so now I can sleep well."

Mr Ahmadi is studying performing arts at Leeds City College and said dozens of his college colleagues had attended the hearing.

He said: "There were two coaches, I think there were 90 people and they really supported me and I feel really positive."

Mr Ahmadi's foster mother Sally said: "It's such a relief.

"To have a decision made today rather than have to wait two weeks, what an early Christmas present."

Mr Ahmadi said he feared for his safety in Iran following the death of his father.

He was also called Hossein and was killed, when the teenager was a baby, for his links to the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran.