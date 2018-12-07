Leeds & West Yorkshire

Pair arrested in Leeds after man suffers fatal head injuries

  • 7 December 2018
Ashton View, Harehills Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found at a house on Ashton View on Thursday

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered fatal head injuries in Leeds.

The 34-year-old victim died in hospital after being discovered at a house on Ashton View, in Harehills, on Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene shortly before 17:30 GMT.

A 35-year-old man and a woman, 24, have been detained in connection with his death. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

