Pair arrested in Leeds after man suffers fatal head injuries
- 7 December 2018
Two people have been arrested after a man suffered fatal head injuries in Leeds.
The 34-year-old victim died in hospital after being discovered at a house on Ashton View, in Harehills, on Thursday.
West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene shortly before 17:30 GMT.
A 35-year-old man and a woman, 24, have been detained in connection with his death. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.