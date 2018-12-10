Image copyright Stanley Walker/Godward family Image caption Ken Godward (pictured) and Roger Lamb were beaten by a fellow patient at St James's University Hospital

Two elderly patients died after they were attacked with a walking stick by another pensioner on a hospital ward, an inquest has heard.

Roger Lamb, 79, and Ken Godward, 76, died after they were beaten by Harry Bosomworth at St James's University Hospital, Leeds, in 2015.

Daniela Loes, a friend of Mr Lamb, said she was in "utter shock" when she saw his battered face after the incident.

Two hospital trusts admitted failings and "were working on improvements".

Mr Bosomworth, aged 70, was admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment and attacked Mr Lamb and Mr Godward with a walking stick after waking up from a sedation following aggressive behaviour. Both men died days later.

Mr Bosomworth was then sectioned under the Mental Health Act. He died of cancer four months after the attack.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harry Bosomworth was receiving cancer treatment on an open ward at the Leeds hospital when the attack happened

An inquest in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, heard Mr Lamb may have been trying to help Mr Godward when he was injured.

Both men suffered multiple health problems and died days later.

Ms Loes, said: "All I was aware of was his face, the blood on his face.

"I was not just in shock, I was angry. How could something like this happen?"

She said she had known former civil servant Mr Lamb since they were at university, and that he later rented the top floor of her house in Leeds.

Earlier this year, a leaked investigation report detailed how Mr Bosomworth was admitted to the hospital suffering from oesophageal cancer.

It explained how a decision was taken to stop an anti-psychotic drug despite warnings from his family.

Pathologist Kirsten Hope said that the blunt force trauma suffered by both men contributed to their deaths.

But Dr Hope said Mr Godward's immediate cause of death was a chest infection caused by Alzheimer's.

She said Mr Lamb also died from a chest infection, in his case caused by a fractured hip.

The inquest continues.