Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Detainees were routinely handcuffed "regardless of the risk they posed", inspectors say

Children are being handcuffed "excessively" and "mostly without justification" at court cells in North and West Yorkshire, a report has found.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons visited custody facilities in crown courts, magistrates' courts and a tribunal centre in both counties in August.

Despite a good overall review, it found detainees were routinely handcuffed "regardless of the risk they posed".

HM Courts and Tribunals said it was "taking steps... to improve".

The report said children were handcuffed while in secure and controlled areas "without regard for their innate vulnerability", which inspectors described as "disproportionate".

They also found there was little specific provision for children in custody, such as "age-appropriate reading material, games, puzzles or stress balls".

The chief inspector Peter Clarke recommended handcuffs should only be used on detainees "if justified and proportionate".

He wrote: "Overall, this was a good inspection. We found evidence of good leadership... and an encouraging focus on delivering good outcomes for people detained in court cells.

"Several areas did, however, require some attention. All detainees, including children, were handcuffed routinely while in secure and controlled areas, mostly without justification."

Assessed custody suites

Bradford and Keighley Magistrates' Court

Harrogate Magistrates' Court

Kirklees (Huddersfield) Magistrates' Court

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Northallerton Magistrates' Court

Scarborough Magistrates' Court

Skipton Magistrates' Court

York Magistrates' Court

Bradford Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court

York Crown Court

Bradford Immigration Asylum Chamber

The report said the counties' custody facilities were well-run and the relationship between the three agencies delivering those services as "harmonious".

Care was made to ensure detainees spent as "little time as necessary" in court cells, with facilities "generally better than we often see".

A spokesperson for HM Courts said: "This is a positive report, that recognises the work of our staff in ensuring people in custody are treated fairly and appropriately.

"We're particularly pleased inspectors noted the cleanliness of facilities, strong leadership and training available for staff.

"In light of the inspection, we are taking steps to meet the recommendations so we can improve the service even further."