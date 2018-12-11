Image copyright Blackshaw family Image caption George Blackshaw suffered a head wound needing more than 10 stitches

A double amputee was "hit" by a doorman as he was ejected from a bar, causing him to fall and split his head on the pavement.

George Blackshaw was removed from Headrow House in Leeds in the early hours of Tuesday after spilling a drink.

A witness said a doorman hit the 19-year-old on the head, causing his fall.

The venue has apologised and security firm Showsec International Ltd said it had sacked the staff member involved.

West Yorkshire Police said it was in the early stages of an inquiry.

Mr Blackshaw, who had his right arm and right leg amputated after a lawn mower accident when he was 16-months old, was tended to by medical students who were outside the venue.

The Leeds University student said: "Someone knocked me from behind and I dropped my drink.

"The bouncer came straight over and he never gave me a warning, he just grabbed me and was forcing me down the stairs.

"I can't remember much, but witnesses said he punched me and knocked me down to the floor.

"He didn't even try and help me, which I thought was very poor."

Image caption Headrow House has apologised and said the member of staff had been "relieved of his duties"

Zoe Moles, a 20-year-old third year medical student, saw what happened and went to treat the injured man.

She said: "I was there with a few of my friends outside when I turned round and saw George coming out of Headrow House.

"He was stumbling as though he had been punched and the bouncer was really close behind him.

"The bouncer lifted his hand up and hit him on top of his head and George went down on the pavement and his head split open.

"We were trying to get him in the recovery position - the bouncer went back inside and we didn't see him again."

Police said they were called at about 03.15 GMT to a report a male had been assaulted. The force said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries were ongoing.

In a statement, Headrow House said: "We can confirm that the member of the security team involved in the incident has been relieved of his duties effective immediately and we'd like to take this opportunity to apologise wholeheartedly to George."

Showsec International Ltd said: "We have completed our internal investigation relating to an incident in Leeds.

"It was found that a member of the team acted against policy and our company standards and we have taken action. They will not work for Showsec in the future."