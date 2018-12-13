Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harry Bosomworth attacked two men while in hospital receiving cancer treatment

An attack on two men at a hospital by a fellow patient was "predictable and probably preventable", according to an independent investigation.

Roger Lamb, 79, and Ken Godward, 76, died after they were hit with a walking stick by Harry Bosomworth at St James's University Hospital, Leeds, in 2015.

A report, leaked to the Health Service Journal, said he attacked the men after a relapse of his schizophrenia brought on by the withdrawal of medication.

An inquest into the deaths is ongoing.

Mr Bosomworth, Mr Lamb and Mr Godward were patients on the hospital's J19 ward.

Paranoia risk

On the morning of 28 February, Mr Bosomworth attacked the two men believing they were intruders in his house. Both men died within five days of the attack.

According to a final draft of the investigation report "the root cause" of the walking stick attack was a "lack of situational awareness" about the potential for Mr Bosomworth to have a relapse.

It said the unaware parties were Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust (LTHT), which runs St James's, and Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LYPT), who had been handling Mr Bosomworth's psychiatric needs.

Image copyright Stanley Walker/Godward family Image caption Ken Godward (pictured) and Roger Lamb were beaten by a fellow patient at St James's University Hospital

The report stated: "This led to Harry not being prescribed and administered his olanzapine for a period of 22 days between the 1 and 28 February.

"We consider that it was predictable that during a period of relapse, without medication, Harry would become 'paranoid' about people.

"We consider that the tragic event of the 28 February 2015 was probably preventable."

The report, commissioned by NHS England, also found measures to ensure the safety of others were not put in place due to "ineffective risk management planning".

However, it said while violence was "probable" the extent of the violence could not have been predicted.

A six-day inquest into the deaths of Mr Lamb and Mr Godward at at Wakefield Coroners Court is scheduled to finish on 17 December.

In a joint statement LTHT and LYPT said it was unable to respond fully until the conclusion of the inquest.