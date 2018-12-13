Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Iain Cocks carried out "a campaign of inappropriate behaviour", according to a judge

A prison officer who had a sexual relationship with an inmate has been jailed for four years.

Iain Cocks, 51, had a relationship with the woman prisoner for nearly two years HMP New Hall near Wakefield, where his wife was also working at the time.

Cocks, of Pinfold Gardens in Cudworth, Barnsley, had consensual sex with the inmate in a cell and laundry room.

At Leeds Crown Court, Judge Simon Phillips said Cocks had exploited situations for his "selfish ends".

He also engaged in flirtatious behaviour with another inmate before sexually assaulting her in her cell, the court heard.

He was convicted of two counts of misconduct in public office and one of sexual assault, with the offences committed between June 2015 and May 2017.

The court heard how the assault took place on the victim's bed and only stopped after she said: "Don't you think I am vulnerable?"

Judge Phillips said Cocks had conducted "a campaign of inappropriate behaviour", adding: "The offences to which you have been convicted involve a persistent and grave breach of trust."