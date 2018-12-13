Man charged over 1994 Wibsey pensioner murder
- 13 December 2018
A man has been charged with murdering an 86-year-old woman more than 20 years ago.
Amy Shepherd was found dead at her sheltered housing home in Wibsey, Bradford, in August 1994.
A post-mortem examination showed she had been strangled, stabbed and sexually assaulted.
Raymond Kay, 70, of Baker Fold, Halifax, is due to appear before Bradford magistrates on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.
