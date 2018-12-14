Image caption Christopher Lewis was shot in Chapeltown on 1 August

Three men have been charged with murdering a man who was shot in Leeds earlier this year.

Christopher Lewis, 24, was shot in Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on 1 August, and died later in hospital.

Steven Grey, 38, Jonathan Gledhill, 37, and Denzil Browne, 49, are to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later.

Five other people who were arrested as part of the investigation this week have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

