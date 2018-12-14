Image caption Isolation booths are used in hundreds of schools in England

The mother of a 14-year-old boy is seeking a judicial review into the use of isolation booths at his school.

The woman said her son had been put in isolation to an extent it had had a "devastating" effect on him.

He is a pupil at Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT), a multi-academy trust that operates schools across northern England and the East Midlands.

The trust said its practices were "part of a supportive and inclusive behaviour strategy".

Lawyers Simpson Millar made the application against OGAT in the High Court at the end of November.

The mother of the student who is bringing the claim said: "No child should have to go through what my son has been through.

"He is not an easy boy, but the effect of the isolations on him have been devastating, and have had a significant effect on him.

"Last year he spent almost a third of his time at school in the booths. That is not what education is about. This has to change."

What is an isolation booth?

Isolation facilities are used to remove pupils from classrooms when their behaviour has been disruptive.

The BBC reported last month that more than 200 school children spent at least five consecutive days placed in school isolation booths in 2017.

More than 5,000 children with special educational needs were also found to have spent time in isolation rooms at some stage.

The Department for Education says children should be in isolation no longer than is necessary and that the health, safety and welfare of pupils must always be put first.

The application for a judicial review seeks to challenge the reasonable use of the sanction for extended periods of time, the lack of teaching while n the booths, the lack of procedural safeguards and the conditions to which children are subjected.

The trust said: "We believe that the impact of a structured and consistent behaviour policy... is undeniably positive.

"The schools we have sponsored have all seen significant improvements in the outcomes for students.

"It should be noted that students are never left alone and are supervised by trained colleagues at all times."