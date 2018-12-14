Image caption The woman was pronounced dead in a block of flats in the Richmond Hill area of Leeds

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a block of flats.

Police were called to the Richmond Hill area of Leeds on Friday morning by the ambulance service.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police inquiries into her death are continuing.

However, West Yorkshire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the "domestic-related" incident.