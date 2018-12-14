Man held on suspicion of murder after Richmond Hill flat death
- 14 December 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a block of flats.
Police were called to the Richmond Hill area of Leeds on Friday morning by the ambulance service.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police inquiries into her death are continuing.
However, West Yorkshire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the "domestic-related" incident.