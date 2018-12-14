Leeds & West Yorkshire

Man held on suspicion of murder after Richmond Hill flat death

  • 14 December 2018
Flats in Richmond Hill
Image caption The woman was pronounced dead in a block of flats in the Richmond Hill area of Leeds

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a block of flats.

Police were called to the Richmond Hill area of Leeds on Friday morning by the ambulance service.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police inquiries into her death are continuing.

However, West Yorkshire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the "domestic-related" incident.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites