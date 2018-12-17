Image copyright West yorkshire police Image caption Poppy Devey-Waterhouse died at the flat on Friday

A man has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old woman at a block of flats in Leeds.

Officers were called to the flat by ambulance crew treating Poppy Devey-Waterhouse at 08:35 GMT on Friday but she was declared dead at the scene.

Joe Atkinson, 25, of The Avenue in Richmond Hill, is accused of murder and is due before Leeds magistrates later.

The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the "domestic-related" incident.

