Man in court over Poppy Devey-Waterhouse murder

  • 17 December 2018
Poppy Devey-Waterhouse Image copyright West yorkshire police
Image caption Poppy Devey-Waterhouse died at the flat on Friday

A man has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old woman at a block of flats in Leeds.

Officers were called to the flat by ambulance crew treating Poppy Devey-Waterhouse at 08:35 GMT on Friday but she was declared dead at the scene.

Joe Atkinson, 25, of The Avenue in Richmond Hill, is accused of murder and is due before Leeds magistrates later.

The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the "domestic-related" incident.

Image caption West Yorkshire Police was called by the ambulance service on Friday morning to flats in the Richmond Hill area of Leeds

