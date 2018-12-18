Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jake Vesey was told he "could have easily killed a large number of people"

A banned driver who caused a four-vehicle crash after reaching speeds of over 120mph (193kmh) as he fled police has been jailed.

Jake Vesey, 26, crashed near Ainley Top in West Yorkshire in April.

Bradford Crown Court heard he lost control of a stolen VW Golf as he tried to get off the M62 at junction 24.

Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC told Vesey, of Wythenshawe Road, Manchester, he "could have easily killed a large number of people".

Vesey was jailed for 18 months after he admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned and driving without insurance.

Prosecutor Philip Adams told the court: "When he came across slow-moving traffic across all four lanes he moved to his nearside onto the hard shoulder and at speeds of 90mph carried on for several hundred yards.

"Other drivers were aware of his presence and were reacting to it. While he was in lane four the defendant reached a speed in excess of 120mph."

Mr Adams said as Vesey went down the slip road he lost control and went onto the opposite carriageway crashing into three other vehicles.

There was significant damage to all of the vehicles though fortunately only minor injuries to the occupants, the prosecutor added.

Vesey was arrested and admitted to police he was disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

The court heard that Vesey, who was on license from prison for robbery at the time, had 34 convictions on his record for over 70 offences.

Judge Durham Hall also banned him from driving for three years.