Image copyright Mike Kinsey Image caption Steven Robinson has never worn a permanent prosthetic arm

A man whose arm was severed in a bike accident has invented a prosthetic limb out of a mannequin so he can fulfil his dream of riding again.

Steven Robinson's right arm was torn off by another rider's foot peg during a motocross crash more than 30 years ago when he was 18.

While out shopping he spotted a wooden mannequin and was inspired to use the arm to create himself a replacement.

Mr Robinson said: "My imagination was fired as soon as I spotted the arm."

The 55-year-old, from Leeds, was shopping in clothing store Hawes and Curtis in Meadowhall in Sheffield when he first saw the wooden articulated mannequin arm and asked if he would be able to buy one.

Image copyright Mike Kinsey Image caption He described the wooden mannequin arm as beautiful

Staff managed to source him one from their suppliers and he bought two arms for £69.

The wooden arm is attached to his shoulder by a body vest specially designed by Mr Robinson and he has created a magnet grip that holds his prosthetic to the handlebars.

He has been able to ride again and has taken to the saddle on his dream bike, a Montesa Cota 349.

Mr Robinson, who has never worn a permanent prosthetic arm, said: "I haven't ridden a motorbike for 36 years and I was a bit nervous of trying it but it's absolutely fantastic."

Image caption The inventor had not been on a motorbike since the accident in 1982 that left him critically injured

Mr Robinson, who works as a motivational speaker, said: "I'm technically minded so I really enjoy designing and thinking how I can make things work.

"The mannequin's arm is beautiful - it's so much more aesthetically pleasing that your standard prosthetic."