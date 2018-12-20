Image copyright Counter Terrorism Police North East Image caption Asim Majid had a video showing two men demonstrating on a prisoner how to kill someone with a knife

A CCTV operative who acted as a "propagandist for Islamic State" has been jailed for 12 years.

Asim Majid, of Cranbourne Road, Bradford, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for having terrorist videos and instruction publications that he shared online.

The 30-year-old had a video showing two men demonstrating on a live prisoner how to kill someone with a knife.

Counter terror police said Majid supported "extremist views".

Majid, 30, possessed and shared graphic films including videos which depicted suicide bombings and images of dead soldiers, some of which were shared among a group of "trusted contacts".

Following a two-week trial, Majid was convicted of two counts of possessing documents likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and eight counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

He was also found guilty of a single charge of transferring money knowing that it may be used for terrorism.

Judge Tom Bayliss told Majid: "Those who knew you, including your wife, could have had little idea of what you harboured within you.

"What you were doing was acting as a propagandist for Islamic State and I have no doubt that you intended that people would look at that material and that they would be inspired to fight for the cause of Islamic State."