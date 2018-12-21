Edward Small in court on Bradford murder charge
- 21 December 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 73-year-old woman.
Edward Small, 75, of Raymond Drive, Bradford was charged with the murder of Sheila Small said West Yorkshire police.
She was found dead at a house on Raymond Drive in the early hours of Tuesday morning, said the force.
Mr Small appeared at Bradford Crown Court and was remanded in custody for trial on 20 May.