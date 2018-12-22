Image caption The new playground has reopened after being closed for several months

A run-down children's playground has been revamped in time for Christmas after a group of "mums on a mission" raised more than £150,000 to fund it.

Within five months of starting the Roundhay Park Playground Appeal, the five women had raised enough to transform the Leeds play area.

The old hard floor and all the old equipment has been replaced.

Mum Sara Dawson said: "We are over the moon with how it looks. It's the best Christmas present we could have had."

Image caption The new playground has been made more colourful and engaging

Image caption The mums researched and designed how they wanted the new area to look

In April the mums set a target of £100,000 to revitalise the under-7s Lakeside playground at Roundhay Park.

But their appeal captured the hearts of the community and local businesses who rallied to boost the amount to £159,000.

Image copyright Friends of Roundhay Park Image caption Parents said the old equipment was poor and there was insufficient choice for children

Ms Dawson said: "The old playground was 14 years old and really wasn't suitable for the children.

"The new one draws in the park's history and children's imagination. It's just amazing."

She added: "It's been a lot of hard work. There's been late nights and WhatsApp messages at 3am but the support has been fantastic.

"It just goes to show what five busy mums on a mission can achieve."