Image copyright Dogs Trust Image caption Mrs Claus with her puppies Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen

It will be a white Christmas at one dog rehoming centre after a rescue lurcher produced eight snow-coloured puppies.

The four-year-old, named Mrs Claus, will see in the festive season with her new litter after giving birth at the centre in Leeds.

The pups have appropriately been named after Santa's reindeer - Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen.

Dogs Trust spokeswoman Amanda Sands said it was a "Christmas miracle".

The puppies will remain with the trust until they are big enough to be sent to their new homes.

Ms Sands said: "Our team were on hand to help deliver the puppies and have been caring for mum and pups round the clock since their arrival.

"They will be spending Christmas Day with us here and will remain in our care until they're old enough to go to their forever homes."