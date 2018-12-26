Image caption Police were at the scene in Crossflats, Beeston, on Wednesday

A man has died after he was injured in a fight in a street in Leeds.

The 30-year-old was involved in the disturbance in Robb Street, Beeston, on Boxing Day morning. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at about 03:15 GMT and found the injured man.

Four men and three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned by police.

Det Ch Insp Mark Swift said: "I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything around this time to come forward."