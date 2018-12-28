Image copyright Family photo Image caption Caroline Greatorex was hit by a taxi on Friarwood Lane, Pontefract, on 1 December

A woman who died after being struck by a taxi has been named by police.

Caroline Greatorex, 55, died in hospital on 21 December three weeks after being knocked down and injured by a Honda Accord private hire vehicle on 1 December.

The crash happened at about 06:45 GMT on Friarwood Lane, in Pontefract, at the junction with Southgate.

West Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses, in particular anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision.

A 38-year-old-man arrested earlier this month on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving was later released under investigation.

More news and stories from across Yorkshire