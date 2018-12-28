Leeds & West Yorkshire

Woman dies in hospital after Pontefract taxi crash

  • 28 December 2018
Caroline Greatorex Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Caroline Greatorex was hit by a taxi on Friarwood Lane, Pontefract, on 1 December

A woman who died after being struck by a taxi has been named by police.

Caroline Greatorex, 55, died in hospital on 21 December three weeks after being knocked down and injured by a Honda Accord private hire vehicle on 1 December.

The crash happened at about 06:45 GMT on Friarwood Lane, in Pontefract, at the junction with Southgate.

West Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses, in particular anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision.

A 38-year-old-man arrested earlier this month on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving was later released under investigation.

More news and stories from across Yorkshire

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites