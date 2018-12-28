Image caption In total, eight people have been questioned on suspicion of murder

An eighth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died following a fight in a street.

The 30-year-old was seriously injured in the disturbance in Robb Street, Beeston, Leeds, in the early hours of Boxing Day. He later died in hospital.

A 35-year-old man has been held. A 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman detained for the same offence also remain in custody.

Three other men and two women have been released without charge.

West Yorkshire Police said it was "not yet in a position to release the dead man's identity due to ongoing work around formal identification".

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.