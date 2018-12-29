Image caption Police were at the scene in the Crossflatts area of Leeds on Wednesday

A man has been charged with murdering a man in a street fight in Leeds on Boxing Day.

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured in the disturbance in Robb Street in the early hours of Wednesday and later died in hospital.

Tomasz Dybicz, 29, of the Crossflatts area of Leeds, will appear at the city's magistrates' court later.

Seven other people arrested in connection with the death have been released from police custody.

West Yorkshire Police said it was "not yet in a position to release the dead man's identity due to ongoing work around formal identification".

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.